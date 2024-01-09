Urbana, WL-S earn wins in boys hoops

Urbana’s Drake Dixon drives in for a layup during Tuesday night’s win over visiting Northwestern. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana knocked off visiting Northwestern, 62-20, in CBC boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Hillclimbers led, 24-3, at the end of the first quarter and 38-7 at the half.

WL-S wins

CEDARVILLE – Brevin Louden had 21 points as WL-S defeated Cedarville, 63-59, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (8-2, 7-1), Taran Logwood had 13 points and Isaiah Reames added 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 33-31. For the Tigers, Sam Strapp had 9 points and Sutton Wilcoxon added 8.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 32-25. For the Tigers, Tucker Searles had 12 points.

Graham falls

LONDON – Graham lost to London, 61-24, in CBC boys basketball on Tuesday.

London won the jayvee game, 58-20.

Indians lose

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview upended Mechanicsburg, 72-54, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Indians trailed, 42-22, at the half.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys beat Southeastern, 49-7. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 20 points and Rylan Leichty added 10.

The WL-S 8th grade boys won, 48-14. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 16 points and Brayan Gullett added 10.

The Urbana 8th grade boys defeated Bellefontaine, 53-36. For UJHS, Case Teepe, Drew Dixon and Roman Swain each had 14 points.

Urbana’s 7th grade boys won, 49-23. For UJHS, Tate Lantz had 13 points and Carter Houseman had 12.

Graham’s 8th grade boys lost to Ben Logan, 44-28.

Ben Logan won the 7th grade boys game, 39-21.