Team Champ competes at Union County YMCA

Team Champ swimmers competed against Marysville and Fairbanks on Monday at the Union County YMCA in Marysville.
In the girls competition, the finishers were as follows:
Graham:
200 Medley Relay – Ella Putterbaugh, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Ella Parke 2nd (2:30.97)
200 Freestyle – Tiffany Carter 5th (2:53.38)
50 Freestyle – Hannah Volp 8th (35.05), Ella Parke 9th (35.42)), Ella Putterbaugh 11th (36.71) and Eliza Blosser 16th (44.45)
100 Freestyle – Grace Smith 8th (1:14.69), Tiffany Carter 10th (1:19.02) and Eliza Blosser 13th (1:41.14)
200 Freestyle Relay – Ella Putterbaugh, Grace Smith, Ella Parke, and Hannah Volp 4th (2:20.89)
100 Backstroke – Ella Parke 5th (1:30.46) and Ella Putterbaugh 6th (1:34.35)
100 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 4th (1:25.69)
West Liberty-Salem:
200 Medley Relay – Laney Craig, Lilly Smith, Lydia Schmidt, and Addison McAuley 5th (2:39.77)
200 Freestyle – Addison McAuley 7th (3:01.44) and Laney Craig 8th (3:04.40)
50 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 5th (32.14) and Alexandra Schmidt 12th (41.42)
100 Freestyle – Lilly Smith 2nd (1:07.15), Lydia Schmidt 7th (1:13.66) and Addison McAuley 12th (1:22.87)
500 Freestyle – Laney Craig 5th (8:10.50)
200 Freestyle Relay – Lydia Schmidt, Addison McAuley, Laney Craig, and Lily Smith 2nd (2:16.67)
100 Backstroke – Alexandra Schmidt 8th (2:01.27)
100 Breaststroke – Lilly Smith 3rd (1:25.41)
Urbana:
200 Medley Relay – Peyton Longstreath, Corynn Ryan, Paris Grim, and Natalie Turner 4th (2:36.38)
200 Freestyle – Peyton Longstreath 4th (2:44.98)
50 Freestyle – Corynn Ryan 6th (33.02), Paris Grim 7th (34.47), and Samantha Rohrer 10th (35.43)
100 Freestyle – Corynn Ryan 6th (1:12.43), Natalie Turner 9th (1:16.02), and Paris Grim 11th (1:19.10)
100 Backstroke – Peyton Longstreath 4th(1:21.47) and Samantha Rohrer 7th (1:37.31)
100 Breaststroke – Hazel Lightle 5th (1:27.92)
Mechanicsburg:
Emma Moore – 50 Freestyle 2nd (28.23) and the 100 Butterfly 1st (New school record time of 1:14.03)
For the boys, the results included:
Graham:
200 Medley Relay – Braden Bost, Joshua Ryman, Thomas Neff, and Caleb Owens 3rd (2:04.69)
200 Freestyle – Braden Bost 4th (2:21.68)
50 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 6th (26.96), Thomas Neff 7th (26.99), Sully Uhl 9th (29.21), Weston Helman 15th (32.51), and Brayden Crooks 17th (35.85)
100 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 2nd (1:03.16)
100 Freestyle – Sully Uhl 9th (1:07.19) and Brayden Crooks 14th (1:24.34)
500 Freestyle – Braden Bost 3rd (6:23.97)
200 Freestyle Relay – Caleb Owens, Braden Bost, Josh Ryman, and Thomas Neff 3rd (1:51.63)
WL-S:
Kam Hissong – 200 Freestyle 5th (new school record time of 2:27.08) and 100 Freestyle 6th (1:04.41)
Triad:
Grayden Edwards – 50 Freestyle 5th (new school record time of 26.85) and 500 Freestyle 1st (5:49.40)
Urbana:
Owen MacKendrick – 50 Freestyle 10th (29.84) and 100 Butterfly 5th (1:19.55).