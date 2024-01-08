Triad, WL-S, M’burg win in girls hoops

Triad’s Emma Ferguson (left) shoots over the Ridgemont defense Monday night. Submitted photo

RIDGEWAY – Emma Ferguson had 24 points as Triad knocked off Ridgemont, 56-34, in non-league girls basketball Monday night.

For the Cardinals (5-8), Kaley Nott had 11 points, Abbey Overfield had 7 steals, Mia LeMay had 13 rebounds and Ashlyn McCoy added 9 points.

WL-S wins

SPRINGFIELD – Lilly Weaver scored 11 points as WL-S beat Northeastern, 49-17, in OHC girls basketball Monday night.

For the Tigers (10-1, 9-1), Chaley Wade added 7 points.

Indians prevail

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicbsurg upended Springfield Catholic Central, 61-38, in OHC girls basketball Monday night.

The Indians led, 37-15, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg, Addie DeLong had 23 points and Olivia Skillings added 18.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade girls topped Southeastern, 52-17. For the Tigers (11-0), Arianna Weaver had 16 points and Ellery Wygal added 14.

The WL-S 7th grade girls won, 46-9. For the Tigers (6-4), Karlee Lucas had 15 points and Ashlyn Yeater added 12.