Scott shines for Urbana in bowling

Urbana knocked off Shawnee, 2,507-1,851, in CBC girls bowling on Monday.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott had a 246-256 502, Emily Fisher a 233-182 415 and Mallory Stokes a 171-180 351.

On Saturday, the UHS girls team placed 4th in the OSU Buckeye Classic Tournament. Scott, the individual champion in last year’s tournament, defended her crown with games of 236-238-201 for a 665 series. Fisher had a 486, Stokes a 456, Lauren Turner a 451 and Audrie Williams a 409.

WL-S sweeps MP

WL-S beat Madison Plains, 2,419-1,042, in OHC boys bowling on Monday.

For the Tigers, Tucker Searles had a 213-216 429, Adam Jennings a 175-203 378 and Luke Thomas a 179-194 373.

WL-S won the girls match, 1,933-1,400.

For the Tigers, Elli Ullery had a 159-174 333, Lillian Gearheart a 156-169 325 and Sadie Paul a 133-143 276.