UHS loses, WL-S goes 1-1 in boys hoops

LONDON – Urbana lost to London, 52-38, in CBC/KTD boys basketball Friday night.

The Red Raiders out-scored UHS, 25-7, in the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers are now 6-3, 3-1.

WL-S goes 1-1

WEST LIBERTY – Southeastern beat WL-S, 57-44, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

For the Tigers, Miles Hostetler had 12 points and Brevin Louden added 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 53-22. For the Tigers, Sutton Wilcoxon had 13 points.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 28-19. For the Tigers, Casey Boyer had 10 points.

On Saturday, the Tigers defeated visiting Riverside, 69-51, in non-league boys basketball.

For the Tigers (7-2), Hostetler had 22 points, Taran Logwood had 17 and Brevin Louden added 12.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 55-32. For the Tigers, Elijah Christison had 17 points and Wilcoxon added 14.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 34-24. For the Tigers, Tucker Searles had 14 points.

Graham loses 2

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan knocked off Graham, 50-37, in CBC/MRD boys basketball Friday night.

The Falcons won the jayvee game, 42-30.

On Saturday, visiting Fairbanks topped Graham, 51-30, in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 24-17, at the half.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Cedarville downed Triad, 70-35, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Cardinals trailed, 30-19, at the half.

Indians lose

MECHANICSBURG – Greenon rallied to beat Mechanicsburg, 64-59, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Indians led, 29-26, at the half and 46-45 after three quarters.

JH basketball

The Urbana 8th grade boys defeated Graham, 59-25. For UJHS, Roman Swain had 14 points and Drew Dixon added 10.

The Urbana 7th graders prevailed, 37-25. For UJHS, Carter Houseman and Mekhi Peterson each had 11 points and Tate Lantz added 10.

Graham did not provide statistics.

The WL-S 7th grade boys team beat Madison Plains, 43-31. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 21 points.

WL-S won the 8th grade boys game, 44-18. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 15 points.