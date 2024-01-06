PET DOGS OF THE WEEK

Babs and Luna are 4-year-old, 40-pound giant Chihuahua mix girls. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! Our names are Babs and Luna. We are 4-year-old, 40-pound giant Chihuahua mix girls. We look exactly like Chihuahuas in our face, but we never stopped growing! We are friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. But we are also quiet, dignified couch potatoes! Our person had to surrender us to Barely Used Pets because she was moving to Colorado to live with her son due to her bad health. We have never been apart and really need to go to a home together. Please ask about special pricing to adopt the two of us. We will be the best girls you’ve ever had!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets