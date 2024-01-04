Indians, Tigers, UHS prevail in girls hoops

Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley scores an uncontested basket against visiting Greenon on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Megan Hollar drives to the basket against visiting Springfield Catholic Central on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Emily Conley recorded a career-high 20 rebounds and connected on a pivotal three-point shot that sparked a game-ending 22-7 run as Mechanicsburg defeated Greenon, 63-47, in OHC girls basketball on Friday.

Conley also contributed 16 points, four assists and three steals.

After all three of Greenon’s made three-point field goals in a short span had enabled the Knights to close to a one-point deficit, Conley answered from behind the arc to push the margin to 44-40 entering the fourth quarter. She then recorded three points, six rebounds and three assists in the decisive final period.

Also for the Indians (11-1, 8-0), Olivia Skillings put together yet another strong all-around game, tallying a game-high 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the floor while also producing five rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and a pair of steals. Ella Forrest scored 13 of 15 points in the second half.

Mechanicsburg limited Greenon to 32 percent shooting from the field (17 of 53) while also out-rebounding the Knights, 43-25.

UHS prevails

NEW CARLISLE – Peyton Mounce scored a game-high 27 points as Urbana beat Tecumseh, 66-38, in CBC/KTD girls basketball on Saturday.

The Hillclimbers led, 35-22, at the half.

For UHS (11-2, 4-2), Mounce had 17 rebounds and 6 assists, Alex Dixon had 18 points and 7 rebounds and Lyza Forson added 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 49-22. For UHS, Addi Hegyi led all scorers with 11 points.

WL-S wins 2

CEDARVILLE – Ava Astorino scored a game-high 16 points as WL-S defeated Cedarville, 52-31, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

For the Tigers (8-1, 7-1), Chaley Wade had 12 points.

Cedarville won the jayvee game, 21-10. Belle Sarver had 5 points for the Tigers.

On Saturday, the Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central, 56-24, in OHC girls basketball.

For WL-S (9-1, 8-1), Ava Johnson had 12 points, Lilly Weaver had 11 and Bailey Poppe added 10.

Triad falls

DeGRAFF – Riverside beat Triad, 42-37, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.

For the Cardinals (4-8), Emma Ferguson had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists., Ashlyn McCoy had 16 rebounds, 3 points and and 2 assists., Mia LeMay had 11 rebounds and 6 points and Abbey Overfield added 9 points and 9 rebounds.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade girls topped Madison-Plains, 53-49. For the Tigers (9-0), Arianna Weaver had 16 points, Addi Wallen had 14 and Ellery Wygal added 10.

Madison Plains won the 7th grade girls game, 44-16. Ashlyn Yeater had 4 points for the Tigers.

The WL-S 7th grade girls beat Cedarville, 20-19. For the Tigers, Emily King had 10 points.