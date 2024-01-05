PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Maizy is a sweet, playful cat and is believed to be a Black Smoke Selkirk Rex breed. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Maizy was surrendered to PAWS Animal Shelter by a very nice family. We were told that she is a Black Smoke Selkirk Rex. Maizy did not do well at all with this lady’s dogs, so she needs a house without dogs. She seemed to do just fine with her other cat friends, just not the dogs. She’s very sweet and playful, and is adjusting well to being in the Catacabana, one of the adult cat rooms at PAWS. She does get along with her roommates, so she’d do well in a house with other cats (as long as they’re nice!). She is beautiful and has long, thick fur, so whoever adopts her should be prepared to brush her regularly!

Come see Maizy at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS