New members inducted in December are, L-T: Sarah Preston, Brenda Cook and Roberta Comer. Submitted photo

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

December 13, 2023

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg. Hostesses for the Christmas luncheon were Dona Tullis, Sue Maurice, and Lynda Berube.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and asked Pat Detwiler to lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America. Jeanne Evans led the American’s Creed, and Becky Shultz led singing of the National Anthem. The Regent led recitation of the Preamble to the US Constitution.

An induction service of three new members followed for Roberta Comer, Brenda Cook, and Sarah Preston, conducted by the Regent, Registrar Dona Tullis, and Chaplain Lynda Berube.

Special guests were welcomed: Kathy Bentley, Associate member from Captain William Hendricks Chapter in Marion; Suzanne McCoy, speaker and representative of the CCPA; and Sharon Ware, Associate member from the Oxford Caroline Scott Chapter in Oxford.

The President General’s Report, the National Defender, and the minutes were emailed to members; with no questions about the minutes, they will be filed.

The model Christian Waldschmidt Homestead house was circulated for loose change to be contributed to it. We are still collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and local gift cards for Veterans’ emergency relief. Regent Snyder thanked the hostesses for the decorations today and thanked Linda Fullerton for obtaining the caterer, Amy Forrest, In Good Taste Catering.

Regent Snyder presented membership awards to: Janet Blanton, Alexandra Boyle, Robin Feather, and Bethany Rogers for 10 years; Cecelia Lokai-Minnich, and Suzanne Selvaggio for 20 years; Deborah Myers, and Colleen Ward (present for award) 40 years; and Janet Evans for 50 years of membership.

Delegates elected to the State Conference are: Pat Detwiler, Dona Tullis, Linda Fullerton, Regent Kim Snyder, with Jeanette Enyart as alternate.

For the Continental Congress, delegates elected are: Regent Kim Snyder, Brenda Cook, and Megan Snyder as alternate. The Regent indicated that anyone may attend the State Conference or Continental Congress without being a delegate.

Lynda Berube, Chaplain, read a blessing of the delicious meal.

Suzanne McCoy, secretary of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, started her program by giving a brief history of the Meeting House, followed by a tour of the facility. She noted several parallels between the work of the CCPA and the DAR. Of specific interest were the windows, which a DAR Historic Preservation Grant helped renovate. While in the main gathering room, the group was treated to a piano arrangement of “Joy to the World,” quoting “For Unto Us a Child is Given,” from Handel’s Messiah, played by Joanna Woodburn. It was noted that the venue is open to events for the public for a small fee.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder began her report by reading a Thank You note from Bob Max for the Quilt of Valor presented to him last month, which he accepted in behalf of all local veterans.

She encouraged members to attend the Wreaths Across America (WAA) distribution of wreaths to veterans’ graves this Saturday, December 16. Dignitaries’ graves will be honored at 11 a.m., starting at Bud Brown’s gravesite. Kenton Ridge National Honor Society will be there to help, and they have sponsored 17 wreaths. Veterans of the Foreign Wars will be providing major assistance with trucks and trailers for predistribution to strategic spots across the cemetery. The ceremony will be at noon, followed by laying the remaining 1,116 wreaths on veteran’s graves. She stated that gift cards for each driver (they are all volunteer) will be included in a card that she passed for signatures.

On Monday, Pat Detwiler, Linda Fullerton and Brenda Cook joined the Regent in Columbus for the Ohio Statehouse WAA Ceremony. For next year, 2024, a 2 for 1 sale has been announced. Any wreath sponsored 12/16/2023-1/16/2024 will be matched. It can be done online through the Chapter portal or by check.

Regent Snyder stated that State Conference “Call to Conference” will be emailed to all Ohio DAR members with email addresses on file and will be on the Ohio Members’ Website when it is available. This is the Ohio DAR’s 125th Anniversary celebration. One night is “Daughters Through the Decades”; period costumes are encouraged.

The Regent stated that registration alerts will be emailed for the NSDAR Continental Congress. She highly recommends taking the Ohio bus and staying at the State Plaza with the Ohio Daughters. Those forms are on the Ohio DAR Members’ Website. Regent Snyder reported that she attended the Waldschmidt Homestead for the Holiday Open House on December 2 and 3, and assisted in several ways.

Regent Snyder was happy to report that her mother and all three of her mother’s sisters are joining DAR through the Urbana Chapter, even though they are in Texas. The scanning project of documents stored in the Champaign County Library continues, and the Regent will be on the Digitization Team at the State level.

Anyone having a committee assignment or an officer report should submit proper information to the Regent by December 30, to facilitate completion of the Chapter Master Report in January. This information also goes into State and National reports. She encouraged members to check with each other during this winter and flu season and to call someone if you need something.

Chaplain’s Report: Lynda Berube reported that she has sent out the first birthday cards for this year, and distributed a flyer on the origin of the candy cane.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks presented the Treasurer’s report, and with no additions or corrections, it will be filed.

Dona Tullis presented the Registrar’s Report, stating that we have 81 members. She is waiting on information from several prospective women.

Committee Reports: Pat Detwiler reported that veterans’ graves are marked with a flag; these graves will receive a wreath for Wreaths Across America.

Service to America: Jeanette Enyart encouraged members to complete entering their volunteer hours at the website before the end of the year, or call her for assistance.

With no unfinished or new business, the meeting was adjourned at 2 p.m. Our next meeting will be Monday, January 8, 2024 at 1 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, with focus on completion of the Chapter Master Report.

Joanna Woodburn,

Recording Secretary