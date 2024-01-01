Barhorst opposes DeWine’s SAFE Act veto

Barhorst

COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie) on Friday expressed his opposition to Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to veto House Bill 68, more commonly referred to as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act and the Save Women’s Sports Act.

“To protect our children, uphold the integrity of women’s sports, and preserve the rights of parents, I was glad to support this crucial legislation throughout the entire process,” said Barhorst. “I voted for HB 68 on the House floor, in concurrence with the Senate, and look forward to voting on overriding the Governor’s veto as soon as possible.”

To override Governor DeWine’s veto, the Ohio House and Senate will need the support of three-fifths of its members, 60 in the House and 20 in the Senate.

