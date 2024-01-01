Patrol: Deputy went left of center prior to double-fatal crash

GRATIS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has determined a deputy involved in a double-fatal crash in December went left of center on a curve while in a pursuit of a car determined to be speeding.

According to information released by the state patrol on Dec. 29, Preble County Deputy Joshua Isaac Hamilton was driving northbound on state Route 503 approximately one minute before the fatal crash occurred at 3:53 a.m. on Dec. 18.

According to a statement from the state patrol, “Video evidence from Hamilton’s cruiser shows an unidentified vehicle pass him southbound at what appears to be above the posted speed limit. Deputy Hamilton turns around in a residential driveway and attempts to catch up to the southbound vehicle. A short time later, Deputy Hamilton’s cruiser goes left of center as he enters the curve just north of Ray Road, where the fatal crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation at this time.”

The double-fatal crash on Dec. 18 occurred in Gratis Township, Preble County at approximately 4:09 a.m.

Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, was driving a marked 2018 Ford Explorer, while Michael Eugene Gayhart II, 36, of West Elkton was traveling toward him.

The vehicles collided in a head-on crash.

Both Hamilton and Gayhart II were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other individuals were in either vehicle when the crash occurred.

Both the north and south lanes of state Route 503 were closed as a result of the crash and have since reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Info from Ohio State Highway Patrol