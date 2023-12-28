Church offers Little Free Library

Youth Group leader Don Flowers is pictured working with Alex Vincent, Sam Wilhelm, George Slone, and Lily Trenor to glue up and clamp the Little Free Library. Submitted photo First Presbyterian Church is proud to announce the installation of an addition to Urbana’s community landscape — a Little Free Library. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Fostering community connections, the First Presbyterian Church has unveiled its new Little Free Library.

In an initiative driven by the Presbyteens Youth Group, the First Presbyterian Church is proud to announce the installation of an addition to Urbana’s community landscape — a Little Free Library.

This charming book nook, located at 116 W. Court St., Urbana, is available free of charge. Readers are encouraged to take and read a book, then share the book with someone else or return it to the library. People may also place a good book of their own in the library for others to read and enjoy.

