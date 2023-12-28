Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the Gloria Theatre

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office

Gloria Theatre: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30

Gloria Theatre: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 31

Gloria Theatre: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

2024

Tuesday, January 2

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: will not meet on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Board has rescheduled to meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable.

Monday, January 8

DAR meeting: 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church to complete the Urbana Chapter Master Report.

Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC): will meet at 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.

Saturday, January 13

Champaign County YMCA community blood drive: 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, January 18

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

Sunday, January 28

Champaign County Historical Society: annual membership meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following the meeting, Darrell Heckman will present a program discussing the Aleutian Islands and their connection to Champaign County during World War II. The meeting and the program will be at the Champaign County Historical Society.

Monday, February 5

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio.