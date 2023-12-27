UHS, M’burg, Triad win in girls hoops

Urbana’s Jenna Weimer scores against visiting Ben Logan Wednesday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana held off visiting Ben Logan, 46-40, in CBC girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Hillclimbers led, 17-16, at the half and 31-28 after three quarters.

Despite foul trouble in the first half, Peyton Mounce led UHS (9-1) with 21 points and 7 rebounds and Lyza Forson added 7 points and 7 rebounds.

M’burg prevails

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Olivia Skillings scored a game-high 28 points as Mechanicsburg defeated Southeastern, 61-56, in OHC girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Indians led, 34-19, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (9-1, 7-0), Addie DeLong had 12 points.

Triad wins

SPRINGFIELD – Triad beat Springfield Catholic Central, 33-21, in OHC girls basketball on Wednesday.

For the Cardinals (4-7, 2-6), Emma Ferguson had 9 points and 4 rebounds, Abbey Overfield had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and Mia LeMay added 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Triad will host Riverside on Jan. 4.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys beat Greenon, 45-25. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 16 points and Tyler Hershberger added 14.

The WL-S 8th grade boys won, 40-27. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 16 points.