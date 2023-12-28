Mechanicsburg Public Library January activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18

+. Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club

meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Podcast Club Ages

18 +. Come discuss what you are currently listening to and get new ideas on

what to listen to. This club will meet the first Wednesday of every month @ 6 PM!

Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm Disney 100 Happy

Meal Toy Swap All Ages. Bring your Disney 100 Happy Meal toys and swap

them out for your preferred ones!

Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: So You Got a New

Device for Christmas Ages 18 +. Learn how to use your new electronics!

Learn tips and tricks and give your relatives a break! If these times don’t work for

you, come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays for additional help!

Fridays, January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2024 from 10 am-5:30 pm:

Board Game Fun All Ages. Come check out our board game collection.

Enjoy playing board games every Friday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

Friday, January 5, 2024 from 2 pm-3 pm: So You Got a New

Device for Christmas? Ages 18 +. Learn how to use your new electronics!

Learn tips and tricks and give your relatives a break! If these times don’t work for

you, come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays for additional help!

Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Food Wellness &

Nutrition Ages 18 +. Is your New Year’s Resolution to eat healthy? Then this

is the program for you! Join OSU Extension, Champaign County, to discuss

some tips and tricks on your journey to nutritional wellness. Just because it’s

good for you doesn’t mean it’s boring or taste bad. Enjoy all the foods you love in

the right way. See you there!

Monday, January 8, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: STEAM Team

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets

on the second Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In January we will

explore insta snow!

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Snowflake Soap Ages

18 +. How about you make handmade soap? It’s wintertime and these will be

great by a sink.

Wednesdays, January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm:

Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Snowflake Soap

Ages 18 +. How about you make handmade soap? It’s wintertime and these

will be great by a sink.

Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –

12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money

to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Snowflake Soap

Ages 18 +. How about you make handmade soap? It’s wintertime and these

will be great by a sink.

Saturday, January 13, 2024 Film Club: Join us on the second Saturday

of each month from 1 to 2 PM for a watch first, meet later film club. Each month,

we’ll pick a movie that is available through our consortium or Hoopla (if

available). At this program you will have the opportunity to meet other movie

enthusiasts and share your thoughts on the film watched earlier in the

month. January’s film is Mrs. Doubtfire

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: 1920s Kahoot Trivia

Ages 18 +. Show off your 1920s knowledge at trivia! Please download the

Kahoot app before coming!

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages

18 +. Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This

club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

Monday, January 22, 2024 6 pm-7 pm: Cookbook Club Ages 18 +.

Each month we will highlight a cookbook and encourage everyone to prepare a

dish to share and discuss from that cookbook. Come share your experience of

both trials and successes with a new recipe. Plates, napkins, and silverware will

be provided, as well as water and coffee. Bring your mug! We will meet on the

fourth Monday @ 6 PM every month!

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Snowflake Canvas

Ages 18 +. This easy winter decor project will brighten up your mantle in a

jiffy. They’re elegant and colorful, with enough winter motifs to help you celebrate

the season.

Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Snowflake

Canvas Ages 18 +. This easy winter decor project will brighten up your

mantle in a jiffy. They’re elegant and colorful, with enough winter motifs to help

you celebrate the season.