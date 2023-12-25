Successful deer gun season in Champaign County sees harvest of 691 deer

Pictured is a group of deer hunters in the county during the gun season. Photo submitted by Champaign County Wildlife Officer Nick Oliver

Submitted story

The recently-concluded deer gun season in Champaign County proved to be a fruitful one, with hunters harvesting 691 deer.

This figure surpasses the three-year average of 582 deer, signaling a positive trend in deer hunting in the area.

Throughout the current hunting season, a total of 1,380 deer have been harvested so far in the county, highlighting the abundance of deer in the region. Statewide, the number of deer harvested has surpassed 186,000 to date.

Deer archery season remains open until Feb. 4, 2024, and deer muzzleloader season will take place Jan. 6-9. There is still ample opportunity for deer hunting enthusiasts to get outdoors.

Concerned individuals are encouraged to report any suspicious hunting activity they may come across by dialing 1-800-POACHER, or reaching out to the Champaign County Wildlife Officer Nick Oliver at 937-206-9320.