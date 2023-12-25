Bucks mark 75th anniversary

Joe and Ruth (Folsom) Buck, in their earlier years. Submitted photo Joe and Ruth (Folsom) Buck, today. Submitted photo

Joe and Ruth (Folsom) Buck of West Liberty will celebrate their 75th anniversary on Dec. 31.

They are the proud parents of seven children, Chuck (Carol) Buck, Joe II (Dina) Buck, Jane Bryant and Joann O’Brien, all of West Liberty, Barb Hackett of Zanesfield, Nancy (Wayne) Hamilton of Urbana and Shari (Terry) Jackson of Toledo. They have 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Buck is retired from farming, the State Auditor’s office and served as a Harrison Township trustee for 23 years. Mrs. Buck retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Sidney.

A family gathering is planned for Dec. 30.