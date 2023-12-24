Make it a ‘Catch of the Day’ this holiday season

Winter fishing is upon us. Anglers were hitting the banks recently at Kiser Lake for some winter fishing. Photo by Ron Brohm Pictured is a map of Kiser Lake. Submitted graphic One of 5 popular fishing piers is pictured at Kiser Lake. Photo by Ron Brohm Ernest Rosser of Springfield landed this “Catch of the Day” at C.J. Brown Reservoir. Photo by Ron Brohm

By Ron Brohm

Contributing writer

If you’re lucky, maybe Santa had a new fishing rod or reel on his list for you this year.

But even if Ol’ Saint Nick had a different gift in store for you, no worries, just dig up your old fishing equipment in the basement or garage and drop a line this winter.

Either way, the Champaign County area has some great fishing spots to land that “big one” this holiday season.

Winter fishing is already upon us, and any anglers have already been hitting the banks recently at Kiser Lake.

Here are some excellent nearby lakes to get your “Catch of the Day” this holiday season.

Kiser Lake

Kiser Lake has a good population of sunfish with healthy numbers of bluegill and pumpkinseed also. Use nightcrawlers and wax worms for pan fish. Try using chicken livers on the bottom for channel cat.

The lake is also known for yellow perch bullheads, largemouth and carp. Channel catfish are stocked every other year by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife.

There are five fishing piers on the lake and numerous bank fishing locations. Ice fishing has been solid over the years at local lakes. Also be sure to check with the state park manager to ensure lake conditions are safe and approved before ice fishing .

Indian Lake

Indian Lake is ranked as the top lake in the state for saugeye fishing. Try fishing the shoreline at Moundwood with small crankbaits or stick baits.

Crappie are easy to catch at the lake and can be taken along the shoreline weeds and from along docks and riprap, some as large as 10 to 11 inches.

Saugeye can be often found in shallow water and in the low-light hours of early morning. Panfish action is very good at Indian Lake also. Look for bluegill in the shade under docks or next to a submerged structure.

C.J. Brown Reservoir

C.J. Brown Reservoir is located at Buck Creek State Park 2 miles northeast of Springfield, approximately 1 mile east of State Route 4 on Croft Road, and approximately 3 miles north of U.S. Route 40 on Bird Road and Buck Creek Lane.

This very productive fishery has walleye that exceed 20 inches. Catching a walleye over 10 pounds is possible, especially in fall through early spring.

Largemouth and smallmouth bass have good populations and sizes within the lake, while crappie populations may be found throughout the lake also.

Bluegill sunfish, longear and green sunfish are plentiful. Muskellunge have recently been added to the stocking list for C.J. Brown, with early results suggesting great survival and growth rates.

Clark Lake

Clark Lake is situated in Clark County, approximately 8 miles east of Springfield, northeast of Harmony, off U.S. Route 40. The lake is very peaceful and quiet. Clark Lake has white crappies, largemouth bass and bluegill bullhead. Carp and suckers can are also found in the lake.

Tips for winter fishing

Winter and the cold water that goes along with it can actually provide some advantages for fishing. It reduces the size of most fish’s comfort zone and the amount of area with good feeding conditions. While that makes a lot of water in the lake or pond with less congregations of fish, it concentrates the fish so that each congregation is much larger and thus their behavior is more predictable.

So, if you have a successful cast in a certain area keep fishing that spot for more success. That’s were they probably are.

Another good rule of thumb in the winter is to go later in the day. Fish typically don’t like cold mornings just like we don’t. Fish will become more aggressive and hungry as the day warms up and this will increase your chances of landing that big on!

Also fish are cold-blooded and tend to move slower in the cold so as a rule going light on the “action” on your fishing line and light on your methods of fishing will entice more bites at this time of year.

And finally, bundle up and dress for success so you can stay the course longer.

Ron Brohm is an Outdoors, Tourism, Parks, Automotive & Aviation Journalist/Author and writes for the Urbana Daily Citizen and other AIM Media Midwest newspapers and several national magazines. He is also a Certified Parks & Recreation Professional (CPRP), serves as the Park Commissioner for the City of Riverside & is the Executive Director of the Great Ohio Outback Wilderness Regional Authority.