PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Mike and I am a 10-month-old Shepherd/Husky Mix boy. I came to Barely Used Pets with my brother Terry. I am friendly, playful and smart. They tell me that I am a quiet boy. My brother and I were running loose when someone called the dog warden to tell him about us. We were grateful to be rescued when he pulled up and we went right over to him. Barely Used Pets had room so he brought us here right away. My brother has been adopted, but I think I am much more handsome than he was! So I am hoping that my new family will think so too!
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets