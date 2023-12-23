PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Mike and I am a 10-month-old Shepherd/Husky Mix boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Mike and I am a 10-month-old Shepherd/Husky Mix boy. I came to Barely Used Pets with my brother Terry. I am friendly, playful and smart. They tell me that I am a quiet boy. My brother and I were running loose when someone called the dog warden to tell him about us. We were grateful to be rescued when he pulled up and we went right over to him. Barely Used Pets had room so he brought us here right away. My brother has been adopted, but I think I am much more handsome than he was! So I am hoping that my new family will think so too!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets