COLUMBUS – Bishop McCort (Pa.) defeated Graham, 40-25, in non-league wrestling action at Ohio State on Thursday.

In contested matches for Graham, Gunner Cramblett prevailed at 175 pounds with a 5-2 decision over Jackson Butler, Brogan Tucker earned a 6-5 victory over Sam Herring at 144, Danny Hoke defeated Marquez Gordon, 10-2, at 215 and Aeden Root beat Daelon Britt, 7-3, at 113.

Bishop McCort is ranked No. 15 in the nation by FloWrestling and Graham is No. 48.