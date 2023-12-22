Urbana defeats Tecumseh; WL-S wins

Urbana’s Kayden Jacobs scores against Tecumseh Friday night at THS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NEW CARLISLE – Urbana defeated Tecumseh, 76-65, in CBC/KTD boys basketball Friday night.

UHS (5-2, 3-0) plays at Graham next Friday.

WL-S wins

WEST JEFFERSON – WL-S knocked off West Jefferson, 53-16, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Tigers led, 36-8, at the half.

For WL-S (5-1, 5-0), Miles Hostetler and Carson Poppe each had 11 points and Taran Logwood and Caleb Hershberger each added 9.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 49-8. For the Tigers, Sutton Wilcoxon had 13 points and Sam Strapp added 12.

The Tigers play at Greeneview on Jan. 2.

JH basketball

WL-S beat Greenon, 34-22, in 8th grade girls basketball.

For the Tigers (8-0), Arianna Weaver had 12 points.

WL-S won the 7th grade girls game, 27-26. For the Tigers (4-3), Emily King had 8 points.

The Urbana 7th grade boys basketball team beat Indian Lake, 39-16. For UJHS, Carter Houseman had 17 points and Tate Lantz and Mekhi Peterson each had 7.

In the 8th grade boys game, Urbana won, 51-24. Drew Dixon led all scorers with 18 points and Roman Swain had 15 for Urbana.

Wrestling

COLUMBUS – Bishop McCort (Pa.) defeated Graham, 40-25, in non-league wrestling action at Ohio State on Thursday.

In contested matches, Graham’s Gunner Cramblett prevailed at 175 pounds with a 5-2 decision and Brogan Tucker earned a 6-5 victory at 144.