Dear Santa,

I would like Spiderman 2, sports cards, Pokemon cards, and a Predator Alien action figure. Thank you and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Love, Gunner Age 9

Dear Santa,

I really want for Christmas LOL dolls and Trinity and Madison toys and Addy and Maya toys. And Merry Christmas to you Santa and Mrs. Claus and your elves and a Happy New Year. Love, Lexi Age 7