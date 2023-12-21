New group seeks bike trail in St. Paris

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – An organizational meeting of The Friends of Pony Wagon Bike Trail (FPWBT) met on Thursday, Dec. 14 as a result of much interest and opportunity in connecting St. Paris to the vast bicycle paths in Ohio, including Piqua to Urbana.

The FPWBT is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization working to develop, build, maintain and improve the multi-use path from old railroad beds through the village of St. Paris, with the goal of enriching the community and businesses in town.

As a non-profit, there are many opportunities for grants that were discussed. Also discussed were nearby towns and cities which have benefited from multi-use trails in their communities, including West Liberty, Urbana, Cedarville, Troy, Tipp City, Yellow Springs, Piqua, Xenia, Springfield and Bellefontaine, to name a few.

At the present, the FPWBT is working on easements and land acquisition through St. Paris, as well as ways to communicate the many benefits of the bike trail to members of the community.

Info from FPWBT