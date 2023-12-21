Team Champ competes at Trotwood meet

Team Champ swimmers from Graham, Urbana, West Liberty-Salem, Triad, Mechanicsburg and London competed at Trotwood on Wednesday.

In the girls competition, the finishers and scores were as follows:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Ella Putterbaugh, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Ella Parke 5th (28 points)

50 Freestyle – Hannah Volp 15th (6 points), Grace Smith 17th (4 points), Ella Putterbaugh 20th (time of 35.11), Ella Parke 21st (35.28), and Eliza Blosser 36th (45.33)

100 Freestyle – Eliza Blosser 17th (2 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – Hannah Volp, Grace Smith, Ella Parke, and Ella Putterbaugh 6th (26 points)

100 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 3rd (16 points)

West Liberty-Salem:

200 Medley Relay – Laney Craig, Lily Smith, Lydia Schmidt, and Addison McAuley 6th (26 points)

200 Freestyle – Lily Smith 2nd (17 points), Laney Craig 8th (11 points), Addison McAuley 10th (time of 3:05.81)

50 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 10th (11 points) and Alexandra Schmidt 33rd (time of 42.52)

100 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 5th (14 points) and Addison McAuley 11th (7 points)

500 Freestyle – Laney Craig 4th (15 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – Lydia Schmidt, Addison McAuley, Laney Craig, and Lily Smith 4th (30 points)

100 Backstroke – Alexandra Schmidt 13th (7 points)

100 Breaststroke – Lily Smith 4th (15 points)

Urbana:

200 Medley Relay – Corynn Ryan, Petyon Longstreath, Natalie Turner, and Hazel Lightle 7th (24 points)

200 Freestyle – Samantha Rohrer 7th (12 points)

50 Freestyle – Paris Grim 18th (3 points), Hazel Lightle 24th (1 point), and Samantha Rohrer 25th (time of 36.55)

100 Freestyle – Corynn Ryan 3rd (16 points), Peyton Longstreath 7th (12 points), and Paris Grim 9th (time of 1:18.75)

500 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 1st (20 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – Corynn Ryan, Peyton Longstreath, Hazel Lightle, and Natalie Turner 3rd (32 points)

100 Backstroke – Corynn Ryan 3rd (16 points), Natalie Turner 5th (14 points), and Peyton Longstreath 7th (time of 1:25.99)

100 Breaststroke – Hazel Lightle 8th (11 points)

Mechanicsburg:

Emma Moore – 200 Individual Medley 1st (20 points) and 100 Freestyle 1st (20 points)

For the boys, the results included:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Braden Bost, Joshua Ryman, Thomas Neff, and Caleb Owens 3rd (32 points)

200 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 6th (13 points)

50 Freestyle – Joshua Ryman 4th (15 points), Braden Bost 8th (11 points), Weston Helman 20th (time of 32.82), and Brayden Crooks 23rd (time of 35.09)

100 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 1st (20 points)

100 Freestyle – Thomas Neff 4th (15 points)

500 Freestyle – Braden Bost 2nd (17 points) and Caleb Owens 6th (13 points)

100 Breaststroke – Joshua Ryman 5th (14 points)

WL-S:

Kam Hissong – 50 Freestyle 5th (13.5 points) and 100 Backstroke 4th (15 points)

Triad:

Grayden Edwards – 200 Freestyle 2nd (17 points) and 500 Freestyle 1st (20 points)

Urbana:

Owen MacKendrick – 100 Butterfly 5th (14 points) 100 Freestyle 6th (13 points)

In the team scores, the Urbana girls finished 5th out of 11 teams with 161 points followed by WL-S in 6th (153 points), Graham in 7th (82 points) and Mechanicsburg in 8th (40 points).

For the boys, Graham was 4th (150 points) out of 11 teams, Triad was 6th (37 points), WL-S was 7th and Urbana was 8th.