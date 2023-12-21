Kimball finishes mayoral career in Mechanicsburg

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Dec. 18 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

This meeting marked Mayor Greg Kimball’s last village council meeting of his mayor career. Kimball has served as mayor of the village of Mechanicsburg for 14 years, and was on village council for seven years. He is retiring as of Jan. 1, 2024, when council member Jason Adelsberger will be assuming the role of mayor of Mechanicsburg.

Fiscal Officer Dan Eck presented the council with Appropriation Measure 23-07, which is the temporary budget proposal for 2024. The council passed this measure.

Village Administrator Roger Brake shared the administrator’s report. Brake said the water service line switch-over would begin on Jan. 1, they are preparing for this with letters and boil advisory notices that will go out as the lines are switched. He also said the street department is preparing for snow removal.

Brake went on to discuss that there is an anticipated issue that will arise regarding village residences’ driveway approaches that have been affected during the current water project construction process. Replacement of driveway approaches was not included in the village’s project plans. Discussion was had on how to handle issues that may arise, and it was stated that the village has records of what all sidewalks and approaches looked like prior to the project beginning.

Village Administrator April Huggins-Davis reminded council that as of Jan. 1, 2024, the council will have 30 days to appoint someone for the open position that council will have once Adelsberger begins his term as mayor. Applications are being accepted at this time for the council position.

Brake and Adelsberger informed the council that a decision needed to be made regarding the village’s contract with Mark Feinstein, the village’s chosen prosecutor who represents the village’s police department and EMS and whose current contract ends at the end of the month. Feinstein’s office has requested a $20,000 a year increase for its services.

Adelsberger informed the council that for the last three years the contract has been $30,000 a year. Feinstein has requested the pay increase due to the number of cases that the village has been sending him, which has “increased steadily over the few years” according to Adelsberger. According to Kimball, Mechanicsburg accounts for approximately “40 percent of the county’s cases.” Council ultimately decided to authorize the signing of a one-year contract with Feinstein under the pay increase.

Mechanicsburg Police Department Chief David Patrick II presented a “life-saving-award” to three individuals during the meeting. Chaplain Eric Wonn, Officer James Griffitts and Lieutenant Robert McConnell received the award for their successful efforts to save an individual who had overdosed on an “opiate-based medication,” according to Patrick’s account of the events.

Lastly, discussion was had regarding a pay raise for the position of mayor, from the current rate of $3,900 a year. Changes in the pay salary for mayor cannot go into effect during a term, therefore a decision was needed before the new term begins on Jan. 1, 2024. According to Kimball, the last pay raise for the mayor position was in 1989. Council entered into executive session to discuss amounts, with council Adelsberger excused. Once the meeting convened after the executive session, a motion was made and passed to raise the pay for the mayor position to $6,000 with an increase of $500 per year to total $7,500 at the fourth year of the upcoming term.

Before the meeting adjourned, council members expressed their appreciation of Kimball and his service to the community of Mechanicsburg. Kimball stated: “It’s been fun, I appreciate everyone’s efforts. There’s a lot of people involved in it. I think it’s a better place today than it was 20 years ago. And no, I’m not running for council.”

The village council will meet next on Monday, Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

Council seat opens Jan. 1

After January 1 there will be an open village council seat when Jason Adelsberger becomes mayor. Council has 30 days to fill the position or the mayor will appoint a member. Anyone wishing to fill this position must have their resume and or application turned in by January 12 at 5 p.m. Application can be found online or picked up at the village office.

Reach the writer at [email protected]