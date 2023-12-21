Urbana Daily Citizen

Santa, Mrs. Claus and even a few elves made rounds through the 21-floor cancer hospital delivering blankets, hats, gloves and other personal items to patients receiving inpatient care over the holidays. Photo courtesy of The OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center Santa visits a patient prior to Christmas at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Photo courtesy of The OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center

Submitted story

COLUMBUS – Doctors making rounds to talk to patients is a common sight, but on Dec. 19 it was Santa making the room calls.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and its volunteers were excited to bring back this holiday tradition after the pandemic forced a three-year hiatus.

Linda and her husband, Bill, first assumed the roles of Santa and Mrs. Claus in 2015. Linda has a profound connection to the hospital that helped her become a 21-year survivor of cancer.

“It is just so uplifting to see the happiness and joy from the patients and their loved ones when Santa makes a surprise visit to deliver presents. As a cancer survivor, I know how those small moments can be so important. It is our small way of spreading light during an often dark time,” Linda said.

