Roseberry given lifetime achievement award

Gina Roseberry of Henderson Land Investment Company in Champaign County has been awarded as this year’s Mary Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors.

This award is presented to a member who represents the outstanding attributes of the profession over the course of their career. The award recognizes Realtors who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry and who have been a licensed real estate agent for at least 20 years.

Roseberry’s real estate career spans 27 years of setting and reaching goals and accomplishments, and building a wonderful career.

In the beginning, like most new Realtors, she learned how to work hard through difficult markets, but has persevered and emerged stronger, with wisdom that she now uses to help guide others as an office manager at Henderson Land Investment Company.