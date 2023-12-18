Adelsberger promoted by Ohio Farm Bureau

Adelsberger

COLUMBUS – Amanda Adelsberger of Mechanicsburg has been promoted to director of membership processing and data for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

In her new role, Adelsberger will continue to oversee all membership processing elements, including Health Benefits Plan, Grow Ohio, Medical Mutual of Ohio and Workers’ Comp memberships. She will build on her current duties, assisting with member data projects to analyze and enhance both the member and prospect experience.

She began working with Ohio Farm Bureau as a contract employee in 2015 before joining the membership team as a full-time staff member in 2017, most recently as business operations specialist.

Adelsberger is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor of science degree in management information systems and a minor in computing and information technology.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

