Basic beekeeping class offered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Join Fran and Tom Davidson for a 7-hour course about the amazing hobby/business of beekeeping.

Classes will take place over 2 days on Jan. 12 from 6:30 p.m.—8:30 p.m. and Jan. 13 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Ohio State University Extension, Clark County Office, 3130 East Main Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505.

The course is designed for beginning beekeepers to successfully install and raise bees in the first year and beyond. Tom and Fran are certified Master Gardeners and UFIFAS certified Master Beekeepers. They maintain 46 bee colonies in Clark County and have operated “Golden Queen Honey” as a successful local beekeeping operation for 14 years.

To attend this course there is a fee of $40 per person with textbook or $25 without textbook. Please mail registration information and payment to Basic Beekeeping, 10131 West National Road., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Make checks payable to: Master Gardeners of Clark County by Jan. 10.

It is recommended to bring or locally buy your own lunch on Saturday, Jan. 13 during the 1-hour break. If you have any questions, please contact Tom and Fran Davidson at 937-271-4023, 937-609-0955, or email [email protected].

Info from Clark County Extension