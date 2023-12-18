Triad Middle School chosen as an OHSAA qualifier site

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad Middle School has been selected as an OHSAA qualifier site for the 2024 7th and 8th grade Track and Field State Championships.

The meet will take place at the Triad Athletic Complex located next to Triad Middle School on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The cost for entry will be $7 per adult with a $5 parking fee. Field events will begin at 10:00 a.m., with running events to follow beginning at 11 a.m. Awards will be given individually for places 1st through 3rd in each event, as well as team trophies for 1st and 2nd place male and female. Seated events will be included for the 100M, 400M and shot put, and concessions will be available all day.

Triad will follow the OHSAA order of events.

For any questions or inquiries about this event, please contact the meet manager, Matt Harper, at [email protected].