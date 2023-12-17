Team Champ competes at Wright State

Graham’s Tiffany Carter (pictured) swims the 500 Freestyle to a 16th-place finish at Wright State on Saturday. Photo by Nathan Parke

Team Champ swimmers from Graham, Urbana, West Liberty-Salem, Triad, Mechanicsburg, and London competed in the Butler Holiday Invitational at Wright State on Saturday, Dec. 17.

In the girls competition, the finishers were as follows:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – 14th (2:34.89)

200 Individual Medley – Hannah Volp 14th (3:12.75)

50 Freestyle – Ella Putterbaugh 22nd (34.09), Ella Parke 26th (34.57), Tiffany Carter 33rd (36.45) and Eliza Blosser 40th (42.19)

100 Butterfly – Ella Parke 16th (1:40.74)

100 Freestyle – Grace Smith 23rd (1:16.92) and Hannah Volp 24th (1:16.95)

500 Freestyle – Tiffany Carter 16th (8:00.38)

200 Freestyle Relay – 13th (2:17.66)

100 Backstroke – Ella Putterbaugh 15th (1:31.68)

100 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 11th (1:27.02)

West Liberty-Salem:

200 Freestyle – Addison McAuley 22nd (3:05.44) and Laney Craig 23rd (3:08.57)

50 Freestyle – Addison McAuley 31st (36.40)

100 Freestyle – Lilly Smith 8th (1:06.69)

500 Freestyle – Laney Craig 17th (8:05.86)

100 Breaststroke – Lily Smith 9th (1:25.34)

Urbana:

200 Medley Relay – 16th (2:40.15)

200 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 13th (2:31.76), Corynn Ryan 17th (2:42.39), and Samantha Rohrer 21st (2:58.47)

50 Freestyle – Paris Grim 23rd (34.27)

100 Freestyle – Peyton Longstreath 20th (1:13.16), Paris Grim 25th (1:18.34), and Samantha Rohrer 28th (1:22.24)

200 Freestyle Relay – 10th (2:12.88)

100 Backstroke – Peyton Longstreath 13th (1:28.25), Natalie Turner 14th (1:30.62), and Hazel Lightle 20th (1:39.91)

100 Breaststroke – Hazel Lightle 15th (1:34.60)

Mechanicsburg:

Emma Moore – 50 Freestyle 3rd (27.65) and 100 Breaststroke 7th (1:21.95)

For the boys, the results included:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – 8th (2:05.18)

200 Freestyle – Thomas Neff 13th (2:14.15)

50 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 12th (26.72), Joshua Ryman 13th (27.70), Braden Bost 14th (29:01), Sully Uhl 19th (30.30), and Brayden Crooks 28th (34.29)

100 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 7th (1:04.72)

100 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 8th (59.05), Sully Uhl 25th (1:12.47), and Brayden Crooks 29th (1:20.34)

500 Freestyle – Braden Bost 8th (6:29.03)

200 Freestyle Relay – 6th (1:51.01)

100 Breaststroke – Joshua Ryman 16th (1:24.21)

West Liberty-Salem:

Kam Hissong – 200 Freestyle 21st (2:27.47) and 100 Freestyle 15th (1:04.70)

Triad:

Grayden Edwards – 100 Butterfly 14th (1:11.43) and 100 Backstroke 8th (1:11.50)

Urbana:

Owen MacKendrick 50 Freestyle 16th (29.74)

In the team scores, the Urbana girls team finished 8th out of 11 teams followed by Graham in 9th, Mechanicsburg in 10th and WL-S in 11th.

For the boys, Graham was 9th out of 13 teams, Triad 11th, West Liberty-Salem 12th and Urbana 13th.