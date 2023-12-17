Graham places 8th at Carnahan tourney

Over the weekend, the Graham wrestling team traveled to Crown Point High School in northwest Indiana to compete at the Carnahan Memorial Tournament with a slate of 16 teams.

Graham finished in 8th place with 90 team points.

Placing second for the Falcons were 106 pounds Jake Landis, 144 Brogan Tucker and 175 Gunner Cramblett.

Placing fourth was 165 Bryce Kohler.

Other Graham wrestlers competed in Versailles at its jayvee tournament.

Placing first for the Falcons were 113/120 Braden Root, 126/132 Micah Krieger, 165/175 Gage Stull, 190/215 Danny Hoke and 285 Wyatt Kaemmerer.

Placing second was 190/215 Kaden Marshall.

Graham is back in action this Thursday at Ohio State’s Covelli Center where the Falcons will face Bishop McCort School of Johnstown, Pa.