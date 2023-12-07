Christmas in the Village is Saturday

Pictured is the Christmas tree in downtown Mechanicsburg. Photo by Alixandria Wells-Good Pictured is a schedule of events for Christmas in the Village. Submitted graphic

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – Our Towne Mechanicsburg is holding its annual “Christmas in the Village” on Saturday, Dec. 9.

A full day of holiday fun is planned for the whole family.

Most festivities begin at 10 a.m. downtown. Around 30 vendors, many who are local, will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Temple and Fire Station. Event attendees can expect to find many unique items for purchase including wood crafts, jewelry, beaded pens, crochet items, homemade candies and goodies, glass engraving, home decor, and clothing.

Kids’ games/activities/crafts can be found from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m .at Mechanicsburg Baptist Church. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the “Cookie Cutter Bake Sale” will be held at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. A parade will go through town beginning at 2 p.m. from Heritage to the school, which includes an appearance from Santa. After the parade, the judging for the “Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest” will be held at the firehouse, as well as the basket raffle drawing.

At the Mechanicsburg Public Library, located at 60 South Main Street, children of all ages can read the book “I Am Max,” about the Grinch’s dog, to Izzy, a therapy dog. Izzy is available to read to from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. At 11 a.m., “How the Grinch Lost Christmas” will be read aloud by Alexandra Kimball. “Grab-and-go” holiday crafts can be picked up at the library until 3 p.m.

Several events will be taking place throughout the day at the 1858 Meeting House, located at 43 E Sandusky Street. From 10 to 11 a.m., there will be performances by local musicians, and the Reynoldsburg Community Band will be performing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band performs from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Directly after the parade, Santa Claus will be visiting from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, located at 42 North Main Street, will be having a Gingerbread House decorating contest. Entries are required to be dropped off at the church by Saturday morning by 9 a.m. Entries can also be dropped off during the day on Friday by using the parking lot entrance. Judging will begin at noon on Saturday. Prizes will be awarded for the following age groups: kids 5 and under, 6-12, 11-15 and 16-plus.

Several Mechanicsburg businesses will be holding specials during Christmas in the Village. Burg Nutrition, located at 32 S. Main, will be having drink specials and raffles from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Hag House Freeze Dried Treats, located at 9 W. Sandusky, will have candy for sale and raffles from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hemisphere Coffee Roasters located at 275 E. Sandusky will be having $2 off a one-pound bag of coffee from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 1876 Schoolhouse Antiques, located at 11287 Rosedale Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mayor Greg Kimball stated that, as always, the community came together to bring the holiday spirit to the village. He stated that the James Cantrell family donated the village’s tree this year that can be seen downtown, and that Logan Class of Class Landscaping cut, transported and set the tree. Village employees Josh Moore, David Napper and Dusty Hurst assisted and decorated. Kimball went on to say that the help of all involved is deeply appreciated.

Reach the writer at [email protected]