Village to place Fire/EMS levy on March ballot

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Dec. 4 at a regularly-scheduled meeting held in the municipal building.

Mayor Greg Kimball introduced Wendy Polly, who is the village’s new utility clerk. He stated that former utility clerk Julia Royster is taking over as village clerk.

Kimball then introduced county auditor Karen Bailey, who was in attendance to discuss with the council their options going forward after the Fire/EMS levy failed in the November election. Ultimately, the council decided to put the levy on the upcoming ballot in March.

Resolution 23-15 was passed by emergency to meet the paperwork deadline. This resolution asks the auditor to certify to the board the total current tax valuation of the village, and the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by a new levy of 4.0 mills. Resolution 23-16 was also passed by emergency – this resolution is the council’s decision to put the Fire/EMS levy on the upcoming ballot in March and allows the paperwork to be filed with the board of elections.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator report. He stated that leaf pickup within the village is over for the season. Brake also shared that the water project is finishing up on West Sandusky Street and will next head to Walnut Street. He also stated that there had been a water main break near the Pleasantview Apartments.

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst shared that he had been contacted regarding a liquor license application for a new business that is in the works at 300 West Main Street, the former location of Ronato’s Pizza and Grandma’s Pizza. After discussion, the council was in agreement that they had no objections for the application process to proceed for a liquor license at that location.

The first reading of Resolution 24-01 was declared. This resolution allows the village to auction unused items on govedeals.com.

The first reading of Ordinance 24-01 was declared. This ordinance allows the village to spend money on “defending the public.”

Mechancisburg Police Chief David Patrick handed out the citation list for the last several weeks. He also asked council for approval to auction two recently-forfeited vehicles on govedeals.com. Council approved his request.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

Reach this writer at [email protected]