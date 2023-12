Christmas Open House at PAWS Animal Shelter is Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12:30-3 p.m.

Meet all the kitties while enjoying Christmas treats and get your photo taken with Santa.

PAWS Home for the Holiday Sale will feature reduced adoption fees of $45 for adult cats and $60 for “teen” cats. Donations of cleaning supplies and food would be greatly appreciated; Santa already brought the kitties plenty of toys.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, west of Urbana.