‘Peace Cranes’ events offered this month

The Champaign County Library and the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund will be co-sponsoring the 2023 “Peace Crane” Tree Project throughout the month of December celebrating the season of peace and giving.

“We invite our ‘Urbana City of Peace’ community members to join us in learning about the origins of the Peace Crane and the story of Sadako, a young girl who envisioned the healing power of hope and peace after being diagnosed with leukemia,” said organizer Bev Titus.

The Peace Crane is an origami crane which is used as a symbol of Peace and Hope referenced in the story of Sadako, a young Japanese girl affected by the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Before her death Sadako is said to have folded nearly 1,000 origami cranes with the hope she would be granted one wish … which was to live.

“Sharing Sadako’s story and dream of healing and peace is a reminder that we all have the ability to act on our basic goodness, recognizing and connecting with others as human beings and inspiring others to do the same,” Titus said. “It is in this spirit that we invite our Champaign County Community, adults and children to join us in this peace building ‘Peace Crane’ Tree Project. It is our wish to foster hope and peace for all of us as individuals, families and communities, and to help heal our wounded world.”

Participants will be shown how to fold their Peace Cranes and are invited to decorate the Peace Crane Tree at the library sending a message of hope, compassion, love and peace for someone in need. Each person will also have the opportunity to make their own Peace Crane to take home and hang as a reminder of this season of giving, hope and peace.

All “Urbana City of Peace” community members are invited to take part in this wonderful opportunity to make a difference and to experience the art of giving and the joy it brings by donating items such as hats, gloves, socks, canned goods, blankets, etc. to the Caring Kitchen. (A full list can be found on the Champaign County Library’s website). Donation boxes will be available in the library to drop off the needed items Dec. 9 through Dec. 30. As a special thank you for donations, donors may then choose a Peace Crane from the tree to take home.

Schedule of events and opportunities

The following events are to be held at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana, unless otherwise noted.

-Teens and adults are invited to join in on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 7-8 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza) and on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6-7 p.m.

-Children of all ages are invited join in on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon for Peace Cranes & Pizza and on Monday, Dec. 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. for a Family Fun Day & Peace Crane station.

-Peace Crane Kits will be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 7 so participants can make their own peace crane at home.

Kits will also be available at the North Lewisburg Branch Library on Saturday, Dec. 8.

To register for the Peace Cranes and Pizza programs, participants can visit the online event calendar at champaigncountylibrary.org and click on the session they wish to attend.

