Country Legends Festival back for fifth annual show

Pictured is the promotional poster for Country Legends Festival 2024. Submitted photo Pictured is a past Country Legends Festival at its West Liberty Lions Park venue. Submitted photo

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, will return for its fifth annual show on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Lions Park in West Liberty.

Country Legends Festival recently announced the main lineup and tickets have gone on sale.

The 2024 lineup includes Tracy Lawrence (10 p.m.), Diamond Rio (8 p.m.), Chris Cagle (6 p.m.) and Blackhawk (4 p.m.). The acts have combined for 18 number-one singles, 54 Top 10 singles, 15 Grammy nominations, 1 Grammy win, 28 ACM (Academy of Country Music) nominations, 4 ACM wins, 22 CMA (Country Music Association) nominations and 6 CMA wins.

CLFest24 gates are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2024. Saloon stage acts are to be determined. Beer and food vendors will be available.

The annual event has helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, non-profits, and local families dealing with medical expenses. This past September, the annual live guitar auction raised over $15,000 for Josh Rayburn, a Richwood resident with cerebral palsy and epilepsy who is battling stage 3 colon cancer.

Extra early bird tickets for the event start at just $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. $1 of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s non-profit organization to help fight homelessness.

CLFest 24 will mark the fifth annual show put on by Country Legends Concert Series out of West Liberty. Past performers included Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Sara Evans, Shenandoah, Craig Morgan, Terri Clark, Mark Chesnutt, the Bellamy Brothers, Clay Walker, John Michael Montgomery, Confederate Railroad and Little Texas.

Info submitted by event organizers