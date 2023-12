Urbana’s Will Donahoe drives past WL-S’s Caleb Hershberger during Friday night’s game at UHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana opened the boys basketball season with a 58-45 win over visiting West Liberty-Salem in non-league action Friday night.

The Hillclimbers led, 28-20, at the half.

Next Friday night, Urbana hosts Bellefontaine and WL-S plays at Mechanicsburg.