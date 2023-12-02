PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Jimmy is a 3-month-old Beagle/Chihuahua mix boy, also known as a Cheagle. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Jimmy and I am a 3-month-old Beagle/Chihuahua mix boy or you can call me a Cheagle. I came here to Barely Used Pets with my siblings from another shelter. We were only 8 weeks old and were stray kids in very bad condition. Things looked up very quickly when Barely Used Pets took us into their care. My siblings and I are now strong, healthy, playful and love kisses! We all weigh about 5 pounds now, so we will be small dogs when were are all grown up.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets