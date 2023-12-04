Planning your upcoming weed control strategies

By Dave Case

On Fertile Ground

Early to be talking about next year’s lawn weed control? Yes, it is! But understanding basics can save us time and money and who doesn’t want to do that. I also know that by next March or April, we all will have forgotten all or most of this, but I will have laid the basics.

First, what are the basics?

We need to start with a healthy, dense stand of turf. This is our cornerstone. If your lawn was thin this year, weeds, disease, thin stand, we need to do something different because the current plan may not be working.

Let’s start with weed control. You can pull a few weeds if that’s all you have by hand. But more than likely, you have more than a few weeds and you risk the chance of leaving enough of the weed behind so that it will germinate again.

What is the difference between a pre and a post herbicide? A pre is applied prior to seed germination. Most pre’s are root active so the seedling dies shortly after the young root contacts the herbicide. An example of a pre is prodiamine ordithiopyr and they stop weeds like clover or dandelions. Post herbicides are those that are applied after the weed has germinated. Effective post products are broad spectrum meaning they kill a wide range of weeds and are safe to the desirable turf. 2,4-d and Dicamba are examples of post products.

When should pre products be applied? Prior to weed seed germination.

Most winter annuals germinate in the fall. Annual bluegrass, chickweed and henbit are examples. Summer annuals germinate in late winter/early spring.

Weeds like crabgrass, foxtail, purslane. Chickweed can also be a summer annual.

What is herbicide resistance? It happens when the same product is applied year after year on the pest or weed. Resistance is just that, the product becomes less and less effective and then eventually it may no longer work at all. This can be a problem with using a lawn care company to do your work. They could apply the same, profitable product available over many years. They provide a decent level of control, so they continue to use it year after year. This creates pressure on the control of certain weeds and increases the chances of herbicide resistance.

Another good strategy is to apply a pre/post combo. Tough with some weeds to get the pre on early enough, so a pre/post combo along with herbicide rotation is a great way to lessen herbicide resistance.

What is this I hear about a spotted lanternfly? Should I be concerned?

First what is it? The spotted lanternfly was first detected in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. It was likely brought to the U.S. by imported goods and is native to China. The first confirmation in Ohio was in 2020. It has now spread to several Ohio counties. They are approximately one inch, with black bodies and colorful red and grey wings with black markings. They will lay eggs (small, grey masses covered by a waxy covering) beginning in October. The primary host plant is the Tree of Heaven. Black sooty mold around the base of plants or oozing sap may indicate the presence of the spotted lanternfly. Check out https://agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/invasive-pests/invasive-insects/slf

Quarantined counties include Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Muskingum, and Ottawa. Check out

Other invasive pests to watch out for are the Asian Longhorned Beetle and the Box Tree Moth.

So be concerned, Yes. Report it if you see one or see a possible egg mass.

Check the internet for more info. There are other moths the resemble SLF.

What else can you be doing this fall? Protect newly planted trees from deer and other varmints. Use tree guards. Plant bulbs like daffodils and tulips. Feed the birds seeds like black oil sunflower.

Champaign County Ag Sector

Crop progress: Ohio is at 86% corn harvested. Last year we were at 95%.

We are making good progress to finish up soon! Soybeans are pretty much done.

Our wheat crop is rated 80% good to excellent in Ohio.

For a multitude of reasons, we store chemicals over winter. Buying in bulk in the off season can save money plus you have the product on the farm for use when you need it. Dry products last longer if stored properly than liquids but their effectiveness can still degrade over time. When placing herbicides on shelves, put dry products on the upper shelves in case the liquids leak and contaminate the dry products. Products with multiple active ingredients are affected more by low temperatures than products with just one active. Pesticides are best stored between 40- and 90-degrees F. If you have a product that does get frozen for some reason, slowly warm the product for several days then shake periodically.

Till next month, Happy Holidays!

Question or comments? Email me at [email protected].

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Dave Case majored in Agronomy and Ag Econ with an emphasis in Weed Science. Dave’s career spanned Champaign Landmark, Crow’s Hybrid Corn Company and 30 years with Bayer CropScience. In 2018, Case formed Case Ag Consulting LLC. He is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Agricultural Fraternity. He is on the Board of Directors of the Agribusiness Association of Kentucky, Chairman of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust Foundation and Secretary of the Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board. He is on the Board of Directors of the Champaign Family YMCA, Champaign County Historical Society Agricultural Capital Campaign Committee and is a Trustee for the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Dave and his wife Dorothy live on a small farm south of Urbana where they raise goats, cattle, chickens and various crops and they donate all profits to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Dave can be reached at [email protected].