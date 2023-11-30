Urbana splits with JA in bowling

Urbana beat Jonathan Alder, 2,734-2,285, in CBC girls bowling on Thursday.

For the Hillclimbers (2-1), Jazmyn Scott had a 255-213, Lauren Turner a 214-232, Emily Fisher a 164-234, Mallory Stokes a 163-156 and Audrie Williams a 143-171.

Jonathan Alder won the boys match, 2,731-2,596.

M’burg

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team topped Northeastern, 2,568-1,664, in OHC action on Thursday. The Indians were led by Gwen Westfall, who rolled a 394 with games of 214, 180.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Kendall Rausch had a 181, 212 for a 393, Faith Ford a 167, 192 for a 359, Hannah Dingledine a 169, 189 for a 358 and Ashton Waller a 174, 179 for a 353.

Mechanicsburg won the boys match, 2,576-2,262.

For the Indians, Christopher Ritchie had a 214 243 457, Jacob Brumfield a 206 191 397 and Aaron Adams a 201-181 382.

WL-S

Emmanuel Christian downed WL-S, 2,006- 1,969, in non-league girls bowling on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Lilly Gearheart had a 177, Alyssa Mueller a 204, Elli Ullery a 150, Sadie Paul a 163 and Payton Leightner a 123.

WL-S won the boys match, 2,181-2,104.

For the Tigers, Kaden Francis had a 214, Devon Jones a 179, Adam Jennings a 178, Luke Thomas a 153, Evan Borgerding a 99 and Zander Gluckle a 131.