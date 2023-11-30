Team Champ opens season with home meet

Graham’s Ella Parke (pictured) swims to a third-place finish in the 50 butterfly on Nov. 28. Photo by Nathan Parke

Team Champ swimmers, comprised of athletes from Graham, Urbana, West Liberty-Salem and London, competed in the Team Champ Opening Sprint Meet at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana on Nov. 28 against Jonathan Alder, Fairbanks, Kenton Ridge and Shawnee.

In the girls competition the finishers were as follows:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Tiffany Carter, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Ella Parke – 3rd (2:34.51)

100 Freestyle – Tiffany Carter 5th (1:19.90)

100 Individual Medley – Hannah Volp 9th (1:27.46)

50 Freestyle – Hannah Volp 7th (34.15), Grace Smith 9th (34.74), Ella Parke 11th (34.79), Ella Putterbaugh 14th (35.55), Tiffany Carter 16th (35.78) and

Eliza Blosser 21st (45.31)

50 Butterfly – Ella Parke 3rd (39.12)

50 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 5th (40.68)

200 Freestyle Relay – Tiffany Carter, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Ella Parke 4th (2:20.51)

West Liberty Salem:

200 Medley Relay of Addison McAuley, Lilly Smith, Lydia Schmidt, Laney Craig 2nd (2:33.35)

100 Freestyle – Lilly Smith (1:06.44) 3rd and Lydia Schmidt 4th (1:12.47)

50 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt (32.37) 5th, Laney Craig (35.77) 15th, Addison McAuley 17th (37.47)

50 Backstroke – Laney Craig (44.31) 8th and Addison McAuley 9th (44.97)

50 Breaststroke – Lilly Smith 4th (1:40.19)

200 Freestyle Relay – Addison McAuley, Lydia Schmidt, Laney Craig, and Lily Smith 3rd (2:17.73)

Urbana:

200 Medley Relay – 4th (2:38.38)

100 Freestyle – Samantha Rohrer 6th (1:21.53)

100 Individual Medley – Natalie Turner 7th (1:23.96), Peyton Longstreath 8th (1:27.33) and Corynn Ryan 10th (1:29.70)

50 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 4th (32.30), Corynn Ryan 6th (33.90), Paris Grim 13th (35.17) and Samantha Rohrer 18th (37.80)

50 Breaststroke – Peyton Longstreath 3rd (37.84), Paris Grim 6th (40.63), Hazel Lightle 7th (43.65)

200 Freestyle Relay – 2nd (2:14.21)

For the boys the results included:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Caleb Owens, Tommy Neff, Braden Bost, and Joshua Ryman 2nd (2:06.45)

100 Freestyle – Thomas Neff 1st (1:01.01) and Weston Helman 5th (1:17.06)

100 Individual Medley – Braden Bost 5th (1:16.06) and Caleb Owens 6th (1:21.42)

50 Freestyle – Joshua Ryman 3rd (29.00), Braden Bost 4th (29.48), Caleb Owens 5th (29.55), Sully Uhl 6th (30.92), Weston Helman (33.65) 10th, and

Brayden Crooks 11th (34.38)

50 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 2nd (27.90)

50 Breaststroke – Joshua Ryman 3rd (38.16), Sully Uhl 6th (45.29) and Brayden Crooks 8th (46.33)

200 Freestyle Relay – Caleb Owens, Braden Bost, Tommy Neff, and Joshua Ryman 2nd (1:51.59)

Urbana:

50 Backstroke – Owen MacKendrick 3rd (38.47)

In the team scores, the Urbana girls finished second behind Jonathan Alder, with WL-S in third and Graham in fourth.

For the boys, London was first, Graham second, and Urbana sixth.