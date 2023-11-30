WL-S, Graham win in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Ava Astorino scored a game-high 12 points as WL-S beat Northeastern, 57-16, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

The Tigers led, 23-2, at the end of the first quarter and 41-7 at the half.

For WL-S (2-0, 1-0), Maddie Cole had 10 points and Megan Hollar added 9.

Graham wins

DeGRAFF – Graham knocked off Riverside, 64-55, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.

JH basketball

WL-S downed West Jefferson, 45-6, in 8th grade girls basketball.

For the Tigers, Arianna Weaver had 12 points.