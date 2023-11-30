Grammy-nominated group coming to the Gloria

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will perform their “Jazzy Little Christmas” concert at the Gloria Theatre on Dec. 8 and 9. Submitted photo Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will perform their “Jazzy Little Christmas” concert at the Gloria Theatre on Dec. 8 and 9. Submitted photo

Consistently topping Southern Gospel radio charts, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will perform their “Jazzy Little Christmas” concert at the Gloria Theatre on Dec. 8 and 9.

The group has earned four GRAMMY® nominations, numerous Gold® and Platinum® DVDs and six GMA Dove Awards. They have headlined on the hallowed stages of the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall and they appear frequently on network and Christian TV.

For two decades, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have been sharing songs of hope around the world in four-part harmony. As Gospel music’s premier quartet, Ernie Haase (tenor), Doug Anderson (lead), Dustin Doyle (lead) and Paul Harkey (bass) step up to their respective mics each night and perform with as much gusto as a burgeoning act.

Their 2019 holiday collection, A Jazzy Little Christmas, landed in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart and was named among the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019” by the Los Angeles Times.

For two decades, the quartet has also maintained a global presence, performing to audiences in countless countries, including South Africa, New Zealand, Romania and the Netherlands — the latter where they returned to record their latest album, Live in Amsterdam: A 20th Anniversary Celebration, a legacy project that commemorates two decades of ministry.

According to the Gloria Theatre’s CEO, Staci Weller, “This world-class group is going to give you a super Christmas concert you’ll long remember. In the past few years, they’ve found unique ways to expand their audience beyond their southern gospel roots. Whether you’re a fan of gospel music or not, I guarantee you will be totally impressed with this Christmas concert. They have such an enormous fan base so we booked them for two nights and tickets are going fast!”

Reflecting on their 20-year career, Haase said, “I still love bringing people together. I’ve been able to stick with it because the love has not run out — for making music, for singing harmony, or building events. I think Signature Sound’s biggest impact is yet to come. I can tell you that it has always served me well to follow the promptings I feel are from the Lord. So, I’m ready to see where He takes us next. We’ll see you at the Gloria Theatre!”

For tickets or more information, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at 937-653-4853.

