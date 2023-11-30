Holiday Dinner at the Museum is Dec. 10

Submitted story

Take a break from the holiday “whirlwind” and enjoy a relaxing dinner at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum on Dec. 10.

Enjoy the sounds of the season and a delicious meal prepared by Amy Forrest of In Good Taste Catering. As a special treat, the girls from Scout Troop #32191 will serve the meal.

The evening begins at 4 p.m. with a social hour of beverages and a charcuterie service of assorted cheeses, veggies and crackers served for your enjoyment. Dinner will follow at 5 p.m. and will include brown sugar glazed spiral sliced ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans almondine, rolls, butter and assorted small bite desserts. Beverages of water, tea and coffee will be available.

To ensure a comfortable dining experience, reservations are limited to 60 people. Tickets are $20 per person paid in advance.

Reserve your spot today by contacting the museum at 937-653-6721 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by mailing your request to CCHS, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078. Keep in mind reservations are not final until money has been received.

The deadline for reservations is Dec. 6.

Info from CCHS