Appleseed center greets visitors

Scott and LeeAnn McAlpine admire “Johnny’s Bible” during the soft opening of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The McAlpines have been monitoring the progress of the museum online, and drove from Greenville to finally visit the museum. Andrew Grimm Photography A cider press is shown at the newly-opened Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum in Urbana on Tuesday during an open house. Andrew Grimm Photography A figurine of Johnny Appleseed himself greets visitors to the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum. Andrew Grimm Photography What is believed to be Johnny Appleseed’s own Bible is on display at the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum Andrew Grimm Photography Visitors can view story panels about Johnny Appleseed at the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum. Andrew Grimm Photography

The “soft” opening of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum on Tuesday drew visitors from around the area.

Located at 518 College Way in Urbana in the former Browne Hall of Urbana University, the Johnny Appleseed Museum and Educational Center has opened after the university closed its doors in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. A local group acquired the facility to continue educational outreach about Johnny Appleseed.

Museum hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A later grand opening is being planned for the spring of 2024, close to Earth and Arbor Days.

The 143-year-old building has come to house a first-rate museum which preserves the history of the pioneering orchardist John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed. The museum and staff strive to provide touring individuals and groups with an understanding of the cultural history of early 19th century America, Ohio’s pioneering history and the life and travels of John Chapman within that setting – a true “American Hero,” whose character and virtues demonstrate our country’s most cherished values.

The museum, which holds the largest collection of memorabilia and written information about the life of John “Appleseed” Chapman in the world, has always been and still is, free to the public. Operations are funded solely on individual donations and fundraising on a local, statewide and national level. This allows the museum and the important history it preserves to be as accessible as possible to its patrons.

The organization wishes to express its gratitude to the local community for the generous support it has received from individuals and groups, as it has navigated its way from a complete shutdown in March of 2020 due to the pandemic to the re-opening with a significant redesign and new displays that should provide a stimulating and educational experience for all visitors.

Individuals and families are always welcome. For groups larger than six individuals, please contact the museum ahead prior to visiting to make arrangements with the museum director, Mikaela Prescott. Docents are mainly volunteers, so the museum wishes to ensure that it is able to plan to meet the needs of larger groups.

The museum can be contacted via phone (text or call) at 937-206-0915 or via email at [email protected]. Visitors are asked to include the number of adults and children anticipated for the tour, and the date of the anticipated visit.