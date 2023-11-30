Mechanicsburg council hears update on water project

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Nov. 20 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator report. Brake stated that the water project has moved to Sandusky Street, up Main Street, and to Walnut Street. He also stated that the new culvert has been installed at the bowling alley with temporary asphalt that will remain until spring. Brake went on to share that the street department building improvements to the roof and painting have been completed. Brake then asked for approval of a bid of $7,000 for tree removal in affected sidewalk routes. This was one of two bids that Brake had obtained, the other bid being significantly higher. Approval was given by the council.

Fiscal Officer Dan Eck presented the council with appropriation measure 23-06 which accounts for funds needed to be moved to the sewer and water department and OPERS (Ohio Public Employees Retirement System).

Mayor Greg Kimball informed the council on Resolution 23-13 and Resolution 23-14. These resolutions authorize the company DLZ to apply for a grant on the village’s behalf for a Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program from the Ohio Department of Development. The grant would be for Phase 1 Sanitary Sewer and Phase 3 Waterlines. Both resolutions were passed by emergency, which waives the three reading rule.

The third and final reading of Ordinance 23-08 was conducted. This ordinance is the closure of the Darby Avenue alley.

Mechancisburg Police Chief David Patrick handed out the citation list for the last several weeks. He also shared that there have been several recent thefts in the village, including the theft of vehicles. Patrick urged citizens to keep their car doors locked and not to leave keys or belongings inside of unattended vehicles.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

Reach the writer at [email protected]