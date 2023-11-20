Urbana Holiday Horse Parade set for Nov. 24

The Holiday Horse Parade will be held on Nov. 24 in downtown Urbana. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

Submitted story

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, presented by Monument Square District.

The festivities are highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options.

Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 24 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended business hours, so be sure to support local. There will be food trucks, Candi’s Concessions and Doogs Concessions, Fork in the Road, The Forking Pierogi, Frazier’s Smoked Meats, Guelaguetza Mexican Food & Ice Cream and Schmidt’s Sausage Truck along with street vendors in and around the square as well.

Monument Square District, along with local sponsors, have planned for Christmas music beginning at 4:30 p.m. with free carriage rides after the parade until 9 p.m.. There will be caroling at 5:15 p.m. before the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. in Legacy Park on the Square, followed by the lighted horse parade heralding Santa’s arrival to town at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be welcoming children, young and old, at Legacy Place (the Old Douglas Hotel) on the square.

There will be no public parking in the square on Friday, Nov. 24 from 2-9 p.m. to allow for set-up of vendors and food trucks. There will also be no parking on Scioto Street from 5-7:30 p.m.

The horses and their owners will be parking in a lot off Patrick Avenue and will begin lining up on Patrick Avenue at 6 p.m. Traffic will be stopped and re-routed. The parade will turn west onto Scioto Street and continue to downtown Urbana and around the monument and back, all side streets to/from Scioto Street will be blocked.

There will be no through traffic in the square beginning at 6 p.m. until the last parade participant has cleared downtown. All traffic will be blocked and re-routed. Please keep in mind that the parade begins and ends at the same location, so it is very important not to attempt to drive on Scioto Street until the last participant has turned back onto Patrick Avenue as horses can be easily spooked by vehicles.

A special thank you to all our sponsors, including: Urbana Dental Smiles, Orbis, The Peoples Savings Bank, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group-RE-Max Alliance, Park National Bank, Legacy Place, Wallace & Turner Insurance, Streamline Design and Print, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Koerner Realty, Kat’s Kauldron Vintage and Steve’s Market & Deli.

Urbana could not host a successful event without many volunteers and the support from the City of Urbana administration, police department, fire department and street department.

Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) will be open for visitors after the parade, as well as Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9-11 a.m. and the following Saturdays until Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Make sure to drop letters to Santa in his mailbox in front of Legacy Place at any time and don’t forget to include the sender’s address.

For more information and/or to become involved, email us at [email protected]; connect with us on Facebook or visit our website at www.monumentsquaredistrict.com.

Info from event organizers/Monument Square District