Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital recognized for performance leadership by the Chartis Center for Rural Health

Submitted story

As part of National Rural Health Day this month, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital has announced it has been recognized with a 2023 Performance Leadership Award for Excellence in Outcomes.

Compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (i.e., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and/or patient perspective.

“It’s great to see Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital being recognized for providing first class care to patients when they need it most. This is a testament to our dedicated team of physicians, nurses, associates, and others who work together every day to provide compassionate care to our patients and deliver the best possible outcomes,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health around the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Wherever we go in rural America, we witness first hand the commitment, determination, and compassion with which rural hospitals serve their communities. Rural healthcare truly is mission-driven,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This National Rural Health Day, let us recognize the efforts of this year’s Performance Leadership Award winners and all those driven to deliver high quality care throughout rural communities.”

