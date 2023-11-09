Village water issues topic of council meeting

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Nov. 6 at a regularly-scheduled meeting held in the municipal building.

Village resident Carrie Eleyet raised questions about the water issues within the village, including questions regarding who monitors the village for water leaks. Council shared that the administrative team, water and sewer staff, and the police department are always on the lookout for any issues and leaks, as they are constantly moving about the village. It was shared that there are a total of 8 miles of water lines throughout the village.

In the recent past, 1 mile of water lines were replaced, and currently there is work being done to replace water lines which will total to 1.5 miles when the project is finished. It was also shared that the council appreciates residents also keeping an eye out for things like water leaks. During business hours, leaks can be reported to the main office at 937-834-3187. Outside of business hours reports can be called in at 937-834-3303 ext 1.

Village Administrator April Huggins-Davis also shared that there had been recent complaints about people in the village not receiving notice of boil advisories. She stated that this is because only people within the actual area of the advisory are notified. When there is a boil advisory, it may not affect the whole village.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator report. Brake stated that the water project was moving along as expected. He also said that leaf pick-up has been going on throughout the village.

Mayor Greg Kimball shared that at the water plant, the repair of water filter number 3 is completed, and number 2 is being worked out now.

The second reading of Ordinance 23-08 was conducted. This ordinance is the closure of the Darby Avenue alley.

Mechancisburg Police Chief David Patrick informed the council that the department received its certificates of compliance from the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board. He stated that the department is completely certified with the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board.

Patrick went on to request permission to auction three vehicles that were recently surrendered to the village. Council approved his request. Lastly, Patrick brought a request to the council to move additional funds that the department currently has in the overtime budget for the purchase of a new dash camera. After discussion, the council approved this request.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

